Hotfix Update 1.0.0.9308

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 Extra dialogue for all dating locations

🔶 Adjusted babies to inherit more from their parents on stats/appearance/traits

🔶 Pork chop and chicken drumstick based upon animal quality

🔶 Riding speed uses animal speed stat

🔶 Fishing tutorial

🔶 Generated npc stories reset when they move location

🔶 Expanded shop storage and ordered stock overflows to player inventory if full

🔶 Prevented marriage task during winter

❌ Competition events should reliably appear

❌ Dating step to visit place should reliably work

❌ Divorced characters either find a home to occupy or are treated as leaving to other parts of Quill

❌ Fix for lost items not matching up

❌ Fix circumstance where characters could be missing from combat on the last day/hour of the year

❌ Fix for crash in regions with no date spots

❌ Fix for unintended ghost villagers showing up to shop

❌ Fix to kid xp for orders while the player sleeps

❌ Twin baby tasks both complete and baby tasks remove if day has past on loading save

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix