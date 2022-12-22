v3.2.5 Update Released

Hello everyone! Today we're finally bringing some quality-of-life changes focused on game performance, UI/UX improvements when using inoculators, player movement & game balance adjustements and many bugfixes we would have liked to release sooner. Full details in the list below:

Changelog

Achievements

Fixed escaped Survivors not earning certain achievements if they started from the beginning.

Administration System

Added "@carriers" pattern to target all Carriers in the server.

Changed name targeting logic to mimic SourceMod's.

Fixed AFK checker being too "aggressive" by kicking " AFK " players way earlier than it should be.

Fixed admin warning count in the chat having an offset.

Steam IDs in ban/warn lists are read and saved as "classic" Steam ID instead of Steam ID 3 for consistency (no need to update the IDs yourself, the game will do that automatically for you).

Angelscript

Fixed "Globals.GetMapCycle" crashing the server with huge mapcycle and maplist files (this by extension also fixes the included Rock The Vote plugin).

Fixed "Globals.OnPlayerConnect" not working.

Characters

Enabled culling on survivors materials.

Reworked first person Lea's hands.

Client

Fixed being able to see players of the opposite team silhouettes through glows.

Entities

Fixed props and "func_physbox" entities not recognizing their owners whenever they were pushed. This fixes both the "teamkill with props" and "kill with props are marked as suicide" problems.

Potential fix for a crash related to the "game_ui" entity (this one is for community maps such as Smash Cannons).

Potential fix for an issue when using a "func_tank" brush entity (this one is for community maps too).

Restored "PVS mode" property on spawn point entities.

Engine

Numerous security and stability improvements.

Updated to the latest public Source SDK 2013 Multiplayer engine.

Game Rules

Fixed Carrier spawning with normal Zombie arms instead of Carrier's (on first spawn only).

Fixed forced infected Survivors not being cured if needed when someone disconnects.

Fixed infinite Carrier roar exploit.

Fixed team selection not curing force infected Survivor.

Fixed team selection treating escaped Survivors as "Zombie skippers".

Fixed "Zombie stacking" glitch.

Potential fix for infection being forced in 1 Survivor VS 0 Zombies situations.

General

Added breakable versions of Half-Life 2 door models.

Minor server code optimization.

Updated contributors list.

Various improvements to loading JSON files. One of them is the ability to see why your JSON file isn't loading properly (missing file, parsing failed due to bad syntax...)

Localization

Potential crash fix for achievements announcement in languages that do not use Latin characters (like Simplified Chinese).

Updated the sentence "you can't grab/use during reload/unload" to remove the "use" part (English and French only).

Maps

[Aquatica] Added some extra ammo at lab spawns at 6 Zombies instead of 7.

[Aquatica] Fixed Zombie spawn timer not scaling to the amount of Zombies.

|*] [Cinema] Fixed an out of bounds ammo entity and broken line of sight spawns.

[Frozenheart] Minor optimizations to the map and its trees.

[Survival Maps] Added a few movable props and fixed couple of lighting issues on Corpsington, Keretti and Silence.

[Town] Fixed a skybox issue.

Player Movement

Slightly adjusted stamina regeneration for Survivors.

Slightly adjusted walking and ducking speeds for both teams.

Slightly adjusted Zombie lunge speed (very barely noticeable).

Server

Fixed a rare crash when killing players with an invalid attacker (thanks SuperConker).

Fixed "impulse 103" cheat not being reset when resetting "sv_cheats".

Fixed some incorrect Hardcore checks when "sv_zps_hardcore" CVAR was set to "2".

Updated the description of "sv_zps_hardcore" CVAR to precise it only impact non-ZPH maps.

Sound

Fixed dead Survivors being able to play the "win" voice line.

Fixed "win" voice line not being played underwater.

UI/UX

[Inoculator HUD] Added a black background to the text to make it more visible.

[Inoculator HUD] Added a sound whenever it shows up, this should give you an audio cue whenever someone tries to heal you.

[Inoculator HUD] Moved it closer to the crosshair to make it more visible.

[Player list dialog] Added a way to copy names and Steam IDs to your system's clipboard in the menu (right click on a client). Note that you cannot copy Steam IDs of bots or SourceTV.

[Player list dialog] Fixed admin. icon not being hidden if an admin. has disabled the "show tags" option.

[Scoreboard] Fixed "Default" sorting mode not having a "secondary filter" in case of a tie.

Weapons

[All shotguns] Reworked their shooting behavior in an attempt to make them more "comfortable" to use.

[All shotguns] Slightly changed spread patterns.

[Axe] Adjusted knockback and range.

[Baseball bats] Adjusted knockback and range.

[Crowbar] Adjusted swing rate.

[Frying pan] Adjusted range.

[Golf club] Adjusted base damage.

[Inoculator] Increased distant target range, this should make healing teammates much easier.

[Machete] Adjusted base damage.

[Meat cleaver] Adjusted range.

[MP5] Updated some first person animations.

[Pipe] Adjusted base damage.

[Pipe wrench] Adjusted base damage, knockback and range.

[Pot] Adjusted base damage and knockback.

[Revolver] Slightly adjusted spread patterns and slightly increased camera kick.

[Spanner] Adjusted range.

[Tennis racket] Adjusted knockback and range.

[Wrench] Adjusted base damage, knockback and range.

Special thanks to those who have reported and sent their crash dumps for investigation & potential fixes. We encourage anyone to always send your .dmp files directly to us via Discord or Steam forums.