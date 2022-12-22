v3.2.5 Update Released

Hello everyone! Today we're finally bringing some quality-of-life changes focused on game performance, UI/UX improvements when using inoculators, player movement & game balance adjustements and many bugfixes we would have liked to release sooner. Full details in the list below:
Changelog
Achievements
- Fixed escaped Survivors not earning certain achievements if they started from the beginning.
Administration System
- Added "@carriers" pattern to target all Carriers in the server.
- Changed name targeting logic to mimic SourceMod's.
- Fixed AFK checker being too "aggressive" by kicking "AFK" players way earlier than it should be.
- Fixed admin warning count in the chat having an offset.
- Steam IDs in ban/warn lists are read and saved as "classic" Steam ID instead of Steam ID 3 for consistency (no need to update the IDs yourself, the game will do that automatically for you).
Angelscript
- Fixed "Globals.GetMapCycle" crashing the server with huge mapcycle and maplist files (this by extension also fixes the included Rock The Vote plugin).
- Fixed "Globals.OnPlayerConnect" not working.
Characters
- Enabled culling on survivors materials.
- Reworked first person Lea's hands.
Client
- Fixed being able to see players of the opposite team silhouettes through glows.
Entities
- Fixed props and "func_physbox" entities not recognizing their owners whenever they were pushed. This fixes both the "teamkill with props" and "kill with props are marked as suicide" problems.
- Potential fix for a crash related to the "game_ui" entity (this one is for community maps such as Smash Cannons).
- Potential fix for an issue when using a "func_tank" brush entity (this one is for community maps too).
- Restored "PVS mode" property on spawn point entities.
Engine
- Numerous security and stability improvements.
- Updated to the latest public Source SDK 2013 Multiplayer engine.
Game Rules
- Fixed Carrier spawning with normal Zombie arms instead of Carrier's (on first spawn only).
- Fixed forced infected Survivors not being cured if needed when someone disconnects.
- Fixed infinite Carrier roar exploit.
- Fixed team selection not curing force infected Survivor.
- Fixed team selection treating escaped Survivors as "Zombie skippers".
- Fixed "Zombie stacking" glitch.
- Potential fix for infection being forced in 1 Survivor VS 0 Zombies situations.
General
- Added breakable versions of Half-Life 2 door models.
- Minor server code optimization.
- Updated contributors list.
- Various improvements to loading JSON files. One of them is the ability to see why your JSON file isn't loading properly (missing file, parsing failed due to bad syntax...)
Localization
- Potential crash fix for achievements announcement in languages that do not use Latin characters (like Simplified Chinese).
- Updated the sentence "you can't grab/use during reload/unload" to remove the "use" part (English and French only).
Maps
- [Aquatica] Added some extra ammo at lab spawns at 6 Zombies instead of 7.
- [Aquatica] Fixed Zombie spawn timer not scaling to the amount of Zombies.
|*] [Cinema] Fixed an out of bounds ammo entity and broken line of sight spawns.
- [Frozenheart] Minor optimizations to the map and its trees.
- [Survival Maps] Added a few movable props and fixed couple of lighting issues on Corpsington, Keretti and Silence.
- [Town] Fixed a skybox issue.
Player Movement
- Slightly adjusted stamina regeneration for Survivors.
- Slightly adjusted walking and ducking speeds for both teams.
- Slightly adjusted Zombie lunge speed (very barely noticeable).
Server
- Fixed a rare crash when killing players with an invalid attacker (thanks SuperConker).
- Fixed "impulse 103" cheat not being reset when resetting "sv_cheats".
- Fixed some incorrect Hardcore checks when "sv_zps_hardcore" CVAR was set to "2".
- Updated the description of "sv_zps_hardcore" CVAR to precise it only impact non-ZPH maps.
Sound
- Fixed dead Survivors being able to play the "win" voice line.
- Fixed "win" voice line not being played underwater.
UI/UX
- [Inoculator HUD] Added a black background to the text to make it more visible.
- [Inoculator HUD] Added a sound whenever it shows up, this should give you an audio cue whenever someone tries to heal you.
- [Inoculator HUD] Moved it closer to the crosshair to make it more visible.
- [Player list dialog] Added a way to copy names and Steam IDs to your system's clipboard in the menu (right click on a client). Note that you cannot copy Steam IDs of bots or SourceTV.
- [Player list dialog] Fixed admin. icon not being hidden if an admin. has disabled the "show tags" option.
- [Scoreboard] Fixed "Default" sorting mode not having a "secondary filter" in case of a tie.
Weapons
- [All shotguns] Reworked their shooting behavior in an attempt to make them more "comfortable" to use.
- [All shotguns] Slightly changed spread patterns.
- [Axe] Adjusted knockback and range.
- [Baseball bats] Adjusted knockback and range.
- [Crowbar] Adjusted swing rate.
- [Frying pan] Adjusted range.
- [Golf club] Adjusted base damage.
- [Inoculator] Increased distant target range, this should make healing teammates much easier.
- [Machete] Adjusted base damage.
- [Meat cleaver] Adjusted range.
- [MP5] Updated some first person animations.
- [Pipe] Adjusted base damage.
- [Pipe wrench] Adjusted base damage, knockback and range.
- [Pot] Adjusted base damage and knockback.
- [Revolver] Slightly adjusted spread patterns and slightly increased camera kick.
- [Spanner] Adjusted range.
- [Tennis racket] Adjusted knockback and range.
- [Wrench] Adjusted base damage, knockback and range.
Special thanks to those who have reported and sent their crash dumps for investigation & potential fixes. We encourage anyone to always send your .dmp files directly to us via Discord or Steam forums.
Changed files in this update