Zombie Panic! Source update for 22 December 2022

v3.2.5 Update Released

Hello everyone! Today we're finally bringing some quality-of-life changes focused on game performance, UI/UX improvements when using inoculators, player movement & game balance adjustements and many bugfixes we would have liked to release sooner. Full details in the list below:

Changelog

Achievements

  • Fixed escaped Survivors not earning certain achievements if they started from the beginning.

Administration System

  • Added "@carriers" pattern to target all Carriers in the server.
  • Changed name targeting logic to mimic SourceMod's.
  • Fixed AFK checker being too "aggressive" by kicking "AFK" players way earlier than it should be.
  • Fixed admin warning count in the chat having an offset.
  • Steam IDs in ban/warn lists are read and saved as "classic" Steam ID instead of Steam ID 3 for consistency (no need to update the IDs yourself, the game will do that automatically for you).

Angelscript

Characters

  • Enabled culling on survivors materials.
  • Reworked first person Lea's hands.

Client

  • Fixed being able to see players of the opposite team silhouettes through glows.

Entities

  • Fixed props and "func_physbox" entities not recognizing their owners whenever they were pushed. This fixes both the "teamkill with props" and "kill with props are marked as suicide" problems.
  • Potential fix for a crash related to the "game_ui" entity (this one is for community maps such as Smash Cannons).
  • Potential fix for an issue when using a "func_tank" brush entity (this one is for community maps too).
  • Restored "PVS mode" property on spawn point entities.

Engine

  • Numerous security and stability improvements.
  • Updated to the latest public Source SDK 2013 Multiplayer engine.

Game Rules

  • Fixed Carrier spawning with normal Zombie arms instead of Carrier's (on first spawn only).
  • Fixed forced infected Survivors not being cured if needed when someone disconnects.
  • Fixed infinite Carrier roar exploit.
  • Fixed team selection not curing force infected Survivor.
  • Fixed team selection treating escaped Survivors as "Zombie skippers".
  • Fixed "Zombie stacking" glitch.
  • Potential fix for infection being forced in 1 Survivor VS 0 Zombies situations.

General

  • Added breakable versions of Half-Life 2 door models.
  • Minor server code optimization.
  • Updated contributors list.
  • Various improvements to loading JSON files. One of them is the ability to see why your JSON file isn't loading properly (missing file, parsing failed due to bad syntax...)

Localization

  • Potential crash fix for achievements announcement in languages that do not use Latin characters (like Simplified Chinese).
  • Updated the sentence "you can't grab/use during reload/unload" to remove the "use" part (English and French only).

Maps

  • [Aquatica] Added some extra ammo at lab spawns at 6 Zombies instead of 7.
  • [Aquatica] Fixed Zombie spawn timer not scaling to the amount of Zombies.
    |*] [Cinema] Fixed an out of bounds ammo entity and broken line of sight spawns.
  • [Frozenheart] Minor optimizations to the map and its trees.
  • [Survival Maps] Added a few movable props and fixed couple of lighting issues on Corpsington, Keretti and Silence.
  • [Town] Fixed a skybox issue.

Player Movement

  • Slightly adjusted stamina regeneration for Survivors.
  • Slightly adjusted walking and ducking speeds for both teams.
  • Slightly adjusted Zombie lunge speed (very barely noticeable).

Server

  • Fixed a rare crash when killing players with an invalid attacker (thanks SuperConker).
  • Fixed "impulse 103" cheat not being reset when resetting "sv_cheats".
  • Fixed some incorrect Hardcore checks when "sv_zps_hardcore" CVAR was set to "2".
  • Updated the description of "sv_zps_hardcore" CVAR to precise it only impact non-ZPH maps.

Sound

  • Fixed dead Survivors being able to play the "win" voice line.
  • Fixed "win" voice line not being played underwater.

UI/UX

  • [Inoculator HUD] Added a black background to the text to make it more visible.
  • [Inoculator HUD] Added a sound whenever it shows up, this should give you an audio cue whenever someone tries to heal you.
  • [Inoculator HUD] Moved it closer to the crosshair to make it more visible.
  • [Player list dialog] Added a way to copy names and Steam IDs to your system's clipboard in the menu (right click on a client). Note that you cannot copy Steam IDs of bots or SourceTV.
  • [Player list dialog] Fixed admin. icon not being hidden if an admin. has disabled the "show tags" option.
  • [Scoreboard] Fixed "Default" sorting mode not having a "secondary filter" in case of a tie.

Weapons

  • [All shotguns] Reworked their shooting behavior in an attempt to make them more "comfortable" to use.
  • [All shotguns] Slightly changed spread patterns.
  • [Axe] Adjusted knockback and range.
  • [Baseball bats] Adjusted knockback and range.
  • [Crowbar] Adjusted swing rate.
  • [Frying pan] Adjusted range.
  • [Golf club] Adjusted base damage.
  • [Inoculator] Increased distant target range, this should make healing teammates much easier.
  • [Machete] Adjusted base damage.
  • [Meat cleaver] Adjusted range.
  • [MP5] Updated some first person animations.
  • [Pipe] Adjusted base damage.
  • [Pipe wrench] Adjusted base damage, knockback and range.
  • [Pot] Adjusted base damage and knockback.
  • [Revolver] Slightly adjusted spread patterns and slightly increased camera kick.
  • [Spanner] Adjusted range.
  • [Tennis racket] Adjusted knockback and range.
  • [Wrench] Adjusted base damage, knockback and range.

Special thanks to those who have reported and sent their crash dumps for investigation & potential fixes. We encourage anyone to always send your .dmp files directly to us via Discord or Steam forums.

