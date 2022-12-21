Various Updates

This is the final patch before the Christmas Break. Thank you to all those who have supported this project so far. I'll be picking up development again in about a weeks time ːsteamhappyː
Rotor shaft on the AH-64 helicopters has been restored
You can now delete waypoints that you have created by right clicking on them in the Mission Planning screen
Apache interior views now have basic feeds from the targeting pod and threat display camera displayed on their in cockpit MFDs. They are not really usable and this is just a temporary stop-gap till I find a way to get the proper MFD displays displayed with all their overlay data.
Rotor "spike" is now visible on AH-64A & B
I have placed a "laststablebuild" into the BETA area which I shall use going forward to store the last known good build.
Thank you once again for you support ːsteamhappyː
