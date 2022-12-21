1.11 Firlow

Happy Holidays, Adventurers!!

We have a lot of exciting new things for the holiday season for you all. First up:

Our German and Spanish (LATAM) Translations are live!

Our translators have been busy, and the German and Spanish translations are finally ready! Thanks to our fantastic German translators: Nadja Sommerfeld, Christina Brombach, Alexander Engelhardt, and Manuel Krainer, and our incredible Spanish translators: Matías E. Desalvo, Guido Bindi, Laura R. Cariola, Luis Mormolini and Carolina Panero.

(As with the last patch, Russian and French are getting close, but aren't at the quality assurance step yet.)

Gorgon Changes

Ah, Gorgons: everyone's favorite introductory enemy. We've decided to revisit them and make some changes to their abilities, mostly focusing on how corruption functions. We're hoping that these changes make combat with Gorgons more dynamic and interesting.

All Gorgons now leave paths of corruption when they are damaged, and they also leave corruption on tiles when they die. Corruption deals 1 magic damage when moving into a corrupted tile, so we've made the tile feedback more visible. Check out the patch notes for the other changes that we made!

New Stuff

Freshen up your heroes for the holidays with six new hairstyles and twenty new augments! We've also added two new events, four new tidings, and New maps for Grove and Earthworks sites.

Winter Sale

From 12/22-1/05, Wildermyth will be 25% off! Snag a copy for a friend as a Christmas gift, or just treat yourself by checking off your wishlist.

1.11+460 Firlow

Added official support for German and Latin American Spanish!

New Events: