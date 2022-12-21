 Skip to content

Arcane Vale update for 21 December 2022

Arcane Vale 0.1.2 Additional changes

Arcane Vale update for 21 December 2022

Hello Adventurers,

Todays small patch aims to fix a few newly discovered bugs, improve localization support and provide a new chunk redundancy system!

Key changes -

• The house key is no longer required to enter the house after completing the 'A House for Sale' quest
• Added a new portal behind the player-owned house (only on new saves currently)
• Fixed several localization issues
• Translated all area names
• Improved button placement 'loot all' and 'sort' in chests
• Fixed player experience not being fully visible in some languages
• Improved item hover layout
• Fixed 'Fathers old pocket watch' item always showing PM
• Fixed bug when boarding the zeppelin mounted which would cause a visual glitch

Chunk redundancy -

The game will automatically re-acquire any malformed or missing chunks (deleted or corrupted)! This should provide some level of redundancy and also serve as a platform to easily add future content!

