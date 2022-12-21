Arcane Vale 0.1.2 Additional changes

Hello Adventurers,

Todays small patch aims to fix a few newly discovered bugs, improve localization support and provide a new chunk redundancy system!

Key changes -

• The house key is no longer required to enter the house after completing the 'A House for Sale' quest

• Added a new portal behind the player-owned house (only on new saves currently)

• Fixed several localization issues

• Translated all area names

• Improved button placement 'loot all' and 'sort' in chests

• Fixed player experience not being fully visible in some languages

• Improved item hover layout

• Fixed 'Fathers old pocket watch' item always showing PM

• Fixed bug when boarding the zeppelin mounted which would cause a visual glitch

Chunk redundancy -

The game will automatically re-acquire any malformed or missing chunks (deleted or corrupted)! This should provide some level of redundancy and also serve as a platform to easily add future content!

