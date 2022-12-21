RAILROADS Online! - Update 221221 - Christmas Special

Share · View all patches · Build 10193836 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 18:06:22 UTC by Wendy

Dear Community,

we just released the new update 221221 to both the main and the beta branch!

We would like to surprise you with a small Christmas-Special!

Changelog

Fixed bug where Locomotive Number would not be shown on Clients

Removed Debug Player Buttons

Added snow

Added new Locomotive "Cooke 2-8-0"

Added new Car "Snow Plow"

Updated Morse Code

Snow

To celebrate the winter season the landscape, rails, switches, and alike are now covered in snow.

Cooke 2-8-0

This Cooke Locomotive & Machining Co. 2-8-0 Consolidation was originally built for the Dever, South Park & Pacific Railroad and comes with various headlight, smokestack and paint options.

Snow Plow

This Wedge Plow by the West Side Lumber Company can be coupled in front of your train!

You can choose between four different paint styles.

Enjoy the cool snow plow effects while receiving a little bonus on the top speed.

...and it's teaser time!

Which engines are these? Post it in the comments down below!

We hope you enjoy this little special and wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

The Railroads Online! Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1696810/RAILROADS_Online/