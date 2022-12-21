 Skip to content

FORZA POLPO update for 21 December 2022

Update 0.80

Build 10193750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

With this update, I add the last 4 zones. They are very difficult, being the last and I think that those who have come this far have learned to fly with Polpo, so I took some liberties!

The total number of Forza Polpo zones is now 16, which concludes officially the level design of the game.

The next updates will be improvements in graphics/aesthetics and a cleaning up from the last bugs that remain, but I can say that the game is complete as far as gameplay is concerned.

I hope you like it

-Montegallo

---->:[Discord](discord.gg/cxHnSrvNw6)

