Tunguska: The Visitation update for 21 December 2022

Update 1.59-1 Patch Notes

Update 1.59-1 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Made some improvements on locking on targets with controller RS. There's still an issue of being difficult to lock on to target (with the RS) if it's really close to the player. But until I figure that out, if you stand back 3 meters away, it should be a lot easier to lock on targets now.

  • Controller button mapping now shows the proper XBOX controller button names rather than Button0 Button1 etc.

  • When hovering/locking on doors, they will glow to indicate that they are being selected. (Let me know if you see a door that doesn't glow, since I had to manually modify every door lol)

  • Fixed a bug with switching between melee weapon and sawn off shotgun

  • Fixed a glitchy animation when switching between guns while aiming down sight, where the character is not aiming but still in the aiming animation.

  • Slug rounds now have extended range.

  • Skorpion can now be equipped on both primary slot and side arm slot

  • If you create a high quality permanent effect serum, the effect will be increased a lot based on the quality

  • When you attack loners like Artyom, you won't get a warning about it

  • Fixed a bug where dosimeter and sit button mapping for controller are inverted

