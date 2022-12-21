Hotfixes&Changes v0.1.6

- Fixed a bug when creatures in the Comona Forest sometimes become invincible.
- Fixed a bug when sometimes joined players could not see the enemies in Comona Forest.
- Fixed a bug when enemies drop items in dungeons, the items would disappear.
- Fixed a bug when the player is in the ghost form, enemies would stop spawning.
- Enemy crossbow animations improved.
We are working on a bug where sometimes crossbow basic attacks go through enemies and sometimes creatures in the upper levels of the dungeons stay invincible and passive. (Work in progress)
