Update 1.5.3 Released

I'm happy to announce the release of the 1.5.3 update. Please find the changelog below.

This update contains improvements and bug fixes. Thanks to everyone who has provided feedback.

Saves from previous versions 1.5.x should be 100% compatible with this new update. So, you can proceed with your games normally.

VERSION 1.5.3 (changelog)

UI & GRAPHICS

It's now possible to skip the 'Zoom and Shoot' space combat animation by pressing the 'spacebar' or 'Escape' keys, or by pressing any mouse button when the animation starts (I remind that this animation can be disabled in the 'Game Settings').

Zoom level '0' now shows a bit more of the map. The step from zoom level '1' to '0' was too small.

The fleet icon that is displayed in the galaxy map when fleets are travelling is now crisper at the lower zoom levels (when map is seen more from afar).

Ships in the ship leaders' assignment panel are now listed by ship class, as before, but then they are sorted by travelling state (stationed or travelling), then by the system name, and finally by ship crew experience. This way, the player can know where all ships of a given class are stationed, or if they are travelling to a certain system (all listed next to each other). And, from those, finally see which have the best crew XP when assigning a ship to a leader.

Stationed ships now show the stationed "shield icon" while travelling ships show the "ship travelling icon" in the ship leader assignment panel. Before, ships that were stationed, but had a destination set, showed the stationed "shield icon", which could be confusing.

The Space Elevator bonus is now only displayed on buildings and ships where it applies. Before, the bonus would be listed as "+0" for all construction projects, irrespective if the Space Elevator applied to that project or not, which could be misleading.

When a leader with the 'Envious' trait requests another leader to be dismissed, the text now clarifies that the leader in question will be immediately dismissed if the envious leader's request is accepted.

Evolving Empires

Space monsters are no longer listed in the ship leader's assignment panel when playing with the 'Palacean' evolution affinity (space monsters join the empire with this evolution perk). Leaders couldn't be assigned to monsters anyway, so listing them there was not needed and would unnecessarily clutter that screen.

BUG FIXES