The event "Snow Whirl Festival" has started.

The Freebarony Merchant can now be found in the Hellsong Inn.

Weapon Upgrade Scrolls and Armor Upgrade Scrolls can now be obtained from any source, suitable for any level 5-60 gear. Old upgrade scrolls will continue to work as before.

