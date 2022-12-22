Patch v1.0.6

Second week, second patch! Mostly minor fixes and improvements. Biggest change is the improved slot selection menu. It tells you now not only how much time was spent using that save slot, but also the active level and preset (fair, strict, demanding, etc.). The preset is now shown under the continue button as well, to remind you what setting you are playing on. If you haven't tried any of the other presets, maybe now is the time! They do give you a significantly different play experience ;)
- Stopped capturing cursor in splash
- Changed minor health potion into minor mana potion in the sewer
- Added preset name under continue button
- Fixed presets don't change on slot change
- Improved slot selection menu
- Limited "can't run" hint to once a level
- Added Website & Discord links
- Improved spellcasting reset tutorial
- Prevented hurt hint from showing up on death
- Fixed teleporter keys don't check for spot on load
- Fixed save isn't reset on death if you go back to menu
Thanks for reading and as always, if you want to be more involved with the development, or just to hang out, come have a chat with us on our Discord server!
