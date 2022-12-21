MicroWorks Patch 1.06: [KAISMAS UPDATE]

Season's greetings from Agiriko - we hope you've been enjoying the holidays so far! It's a wonderful time to spend together with your loved ones, cherishing one another. On that note, we updated that one game that is sure to break all bonds with said loved ones.

Patch 1.06 brings about the exclusive Christmas event, which will run from the 21st to the 31st of December! It features alternate seasonal environments, music, weapons and crabs...!

We've also done a bunch of work to optimize the game for lower-end hardware, including an important fix for a crash with integrated graphics cards! If you've been gaming on below minimum specs and haven't been able to play the game, this update might just do the trick for you!

Holiday festivities be upon us, and the Nexus is all decorated for the occasion. Special Christmas event is now active until the 31st!

Subtitles are now available for all dialogue in the game. This will come in more useful in the next update.

Quickmatch will now auto drop you into a new server if no servers are available.

Players can now vote to force start the game during loading if not everyone has loaded in within 20 seconds.

Added spawn effects to crabs in "Grab A Crab".

Added a special effect when a player shoots too early in Standoff.

Falling Platforms will now choose a highlight color at random, rather than the least common platform color.

Locked on ghosts will no longer be able to jump in Ghosthunt.

Increased star spawn rate in "Shooting Stars" special round.

Preferred refresh rate setting has been retired.

FIXED:

Fixed a crash in the Nexus with integrated graphics cards, along with a bunch of optimizations for lower-end hardware.

Fixed a bunch of game locks when attempting to play the game with no internet connection. The game will now also display a warning indicator when no connection is available.

Players can now late join Boss Rush - spawning in at the next boss stage, instead of at the next game.

Players who join in at the endgame in lives based gamemodes will now properly be put as spectators until the next game starts.

Falling Platforms' "Don't Touch X and Y" special instruction will no longer pick the previously selected color, killing all players instantly.

Fixed an issue with certain monitors where launching into the game for the first time would set your maximum FPS into your lowest supported refresh rate.

Fixed a game lock when opening the server browser/creator right after closing it.

"Cold Call" achievement is no longer awarded if a player is frozen at the end of the boss stage.

Fixed incorrect rendering of player freeze effect in Circuitfreezer.

Localization fixes.

Developer Projection

For most of the time, we've been working on what we've promised in our developer update on the 30th of September. But I'd be super bummed if we were to not have a seasonal event for what is arguably the best time of year, and there's a lot of good fixes I didn't want to hoard for too long, either. So this update acts as an intermediary before we push out the next big one(s), all coming in Q1 2023!

We're grateful to everyone who's enjoying the game and sticking around. Every single stream of the game fills us with child-like happiness, and we're excited to push onwards with the development to optimize your experience! Please look forward to a few more announcements we got to share before the year is over.

Oh, and of course - have a Merry MicroChristmas, everyone. :)