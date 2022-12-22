 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Computer Might Be At Risk update for 22 December 2022

Your Computer Might Be At Risk Christmas Special!

Share · View all patches · Build 10193350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


With the Steam Winter Sale, Your Computer Might Be At Risk receives the version 1.4.0 with a DLC exclusive to this Christmas period (from today, December 22, 2022 until January 5, 2023).

This update contains the following features:
**

  • Free DLC for all users of Your Computer Might Be At Risk.
  • 40% discount.
  • Playable only during the Christmas period, from December 22 to January 5.
  • Christmas-themed episode that contrasts the tone of the main game.
  • Expands the main game story from its ending, including new puzzles, music and scenarios.

**


Changed files in this update

Depot 1969621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1969622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link