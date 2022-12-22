Your Computer Might Be At Risk Christmas Special!

With the Steam Winter Sale, Your Computer Might Be At Risk receives the version 1.4.0 with a DLC exclusive to this Christmas period (from today, December 22, 2022 until January 5, 2023).
This update contains the following features:
**
- Free DLC for all users of Your Computer Might Be At Risk.
- 40% discount.
- Playable only during the Christmas period, from December 22 to January 5.
- Christmas-themed episode that contrasts the tone of the main game.
- Expands the main game story from its ending, including new puzzles, music and scenarios.
**
Changed files in this update