Your Computer Might Be At Risk Christmas Special!

With the Steam Winter Sale, Your Computer Might Be At Risk receives the version 1.4.0 with a DLC exclusive to this Christmas period (from today, December 22, 2022 until January 5, 2023).

This update contains the following features:

Free DLC for all users of Your Computer Might Be At Risk.

40% discount.

Playable only during the Christmas period, from December 22 to January 5.

Christmas-themed episode that contrasts the tone of the main game.

Expands the main game story from its ending, including new puzzles, music and scenarios.

