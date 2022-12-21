V0.3.0 Update - Chapter 5 and narrative redesign

Hello dear adventurers of the Wilderness,
After 3 months of waiting, we are back and we have great things for you.
/!\ This Update does not ensure compatibility with save files from the previous version. Therefore, you will not be able to run existing savefiles /!\
New features
- Added chapter 5 : new quests, new monsters but also new fights and items.
- Addition of creatures specific to the Shade
- Added dynamic weather effects according to the events
- Added an optional tutorial
- Added loading screens illustrating the current chapter
- Added the Village: the game now starts in the Village where you have to choose the adventurers who will form the first group and select (or not!) the Spirits who will accompany them
Gameplay changes
Narrative redesign:
- Complete rewriting of the scenario
- Removal of reinforcement mechanics
- When a choice yieldscontains two possible outcomes, these outcomes always represent a success on the one hand and a failure on the other. The actual outcome is determined by a 50/50 random draw between these two possibilities
- The sequence of events and battles within a chapter has been changed
Spirits:
- The influence system has been removed. You are now free to choose your reactions (or almost...)
- Vazzards can now have a Spirit
- Spirits provide bonuses and one resurrection but prohibit risky choices (i.e. those with a random outcome)
- When a Vazzard dies, it becomes a Spirit that can accompany the next adventurers. The bonuses that the Spirit confers depend on the level and build of the dead character.
The Shade :
- Removed the Game Over when the Shade catches up with you. Instead, a tough fight against the Shade's creatures is triggered.
- If you win, you regain a 10-day lead over the Shade.
- In case of defeat, you return to the village to compose a new group of adventurers.
Removal of the "Sacrifice" Passive
Visual Changes
Choices with variable outcomes
- Choices with variable outcomes are indicated as risky and are represented by a coin toss animation
Exploration
- The Shade threat progress bar is replaced by a chapter progress bar
Critical Strikes
- Added animations for critical hits
- Added new animations depending on the weapon equipped as well as several animation variations for each weapon.
Campfire
- Improved interface to better see and understand the impact of the four possible campfire decisions
Inventory
- The inventory interface has been redesigned for a better overall usability
- Added comparison between equipped items and those in the inventory
Character sheet
- Improved iconography of statistics for a better understanding
Saving
- The game is now saved at the end of each event or victory in battle
Quality of life
-
Added a user setting to speed up the overall game
-
Added a user setting to speed up the game only when it's the AI's turn in combat
-
Traps are highlighted when they are on the currently highlighted path.
-
Ability to change language during the game
-
AI: NPCs avoid traps set by their allies as much as possible
SOUND DESIGN
Addition of sound effects on :
- The campfire and its different actions
- The level up interface
- The critical hits
- The Wild Wits Games Team
Changed files in this update