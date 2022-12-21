V0.3.0 Update - Chapter 5 and narrative redesign

Share · View all patches · Build 10193319 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 16:13:13 UTC by Wendy



Hello dear adventurers of the Wilderness,

After 3 months of waiting, we are back and we have great things for you.

/!\ This Update does not ensure compatibility with save files from the previous version. Therefore, you will not be able to run existing savefiles /!\



New features

Added chapter 5 : new quests, new monsters but also new fights and items.

Addition of creatures specific to the Shade

Added dynamic weather effects according to the events

Added an optional tutorial

Added loading screens illustrating the current chapter

Added the Village: the game now starts in the Village where you have to choose the adventurers who will form the first group and select (or not!) the Spirits who will accompany them

Gameplay changes

Narrative redesign:

Complete rewriting of the scenario

Removal of reinforcement mechanics

When a choice yieldscontains two possible outcomes, these outcomes always represent a success on the one hand and a failure on the other. The actual outcome is determined by a 50/50 random draw between these two possibilities

The sequence of events and battles within a chapter has been changed

Spirits:

The influence system has been removed. You are now free to choose your reactions (or almost...)

Vazzards can now have a Spirit

Spirits provide bonuses and one resurrection but prohibit risky choices (i.e. those with a random outcome)

When a Vazzard dies, it becomes a Spirit that can accompany the next adventurers. The bonuses that the Spirit confers depend on the level and build of the dead character.

The Shade :

Removed the Game Over when the Shade catches up with you. Instead, a tough fight against the Shade's creatures is triggered.

If you win, you regain a 10-day lead over the Shade.

In case of defeat, you return to the village to compose a new group of adventurers.

Removal of the "Sacrifice" Passive

Visual Changes

Choices with variable outcomes

Choices with variable outcomes are indicated as risky and are represented by a coin toss animation

Exploration

The Shade threat progress bar is replaced by a chapter progress bar

Critical Strikes

Added animations for critical hits

Added new animations depending on the weapon equipped as well as several animation variations for each weapon.

Campfire

Improved interface to better see and understand the impact of the four possible campfire decisions

Inventory

The inventory interface has been redesigned for a better overall usability

Added comparison between equipped items and those in the inventory

Character sheet

Improved iconography of statistics for a better understanding

Saving

The game is now saved at the end of each event or victory in battle

Quality of life

Added a user setting to speed up the overall game

Added a user setting to speed up the game only when it's the AI's turn in combat

Traps are highlighted when they are on the currently highlighted path.

Ability to change language during the game

AI: NPCs avoid traps set by their allies as much as possible

SOUND DESIGN

Addition of sound effects on :

The campfire and its different actions

The level up interface

The critical hits