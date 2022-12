Share · View all patches · Build 10193288 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi Parksters!

To warm you up for the end of the year, we created 8 brand new lava levels that are now in the rotation:

Costa Ricar

World Car Three

Slalom

Triple threat

Square one

Do the splits

A new adventure

Under construction

Enjoy and keep cool, after all, it's Christmas :)

Happy Parking!