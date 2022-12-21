The Crackpet Show - Festive Frenzy [1.1 content update]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

The whole team is really pumped by the recent launch of The Crackpet Show, and we would like to thank you for your amazing support, tons of feedback, and reports allowing us to make the best show for everyone.

It’s time for the first post-launch update with 8 new character skins, Mr. Parrot getting ready for Christmas, and some perk adjustments for Endless. Let’s jump straight into all the hot stuff!

New character skins

[td] Dirty Bunny was supposed to go on a stealth mission to recover some evidence from the crime scene sealed by Petopolis.

He messed up, got all covered by the PetoPolice tape, and left his Sharky friend behind. He triggered “It’s fine” mode and got into the show to buy himself out of justice using likes.

[td]Cowie the Princess decided to marry a non-royal family member and had to cut all the connections to the Milky Throne.

She wants to make a documentary about her story. In order to convince producers, she needs to prove to be famous and get some likes to fund the production.

[td]Mini Crocsy always dreamt of becoming a pop-culture icon, just like one of the mice, her childhood hero. By killing hundreds of rats, she wants to prove to be the sweetest among crocodiles and get a role in an animation series. But can she really become a family-friendly character?[/td]

[td] Coming from a distant island in the East, Shogoat believes that bringing death is a responsibility, which he sticks to by following a set of honor-related rules. He shows no mercy and wants to keep improving himself. It’s not a surprise that he passed a casting with a breeze. [/td]

[td]Cyberpanda knew that having a bamboo stick on his forehead was not enough to be perceived as augmented. He decided to replace some skin with mechanical parts and set himself a plan to receive at least 2077 likes per episode. Hopefully, the blood spreading everywhere will not make trigger some malfunctions. [/td]

[td]Joking Piggy wanted to live happily among the society of Crackpets but suffered a lot by being too different. He wants to be admired by the audience. For some reason, they love when he spreads pain and blood everywhere. Some say he might even become a villain someday, but who knows?[/td]

I've plundered and pillaged, I've sunk and I've burned

I've gathered a crew, the fiercest friendships I’ve made

We roam the wastelands, seeking our next prey

We take what we want, we make them all pay!

Yarr, yarr, I'm a pirate rooster, sailing the seas

In my ship, the Crackpet, I'll conquer the breeze

With my beak and my balls, I'll fight to the death

I'm Gusty, the pirate, now draw your last breath!

[td]Sharky, the mascot, was found in the dump and rescued with all the gathered parts. He desperately needs some likes to bring back his fluffiness and be once again desired by young Crackpets.[/td]

Perks adjustment for endless

If you’ve tried our brand new Endless Mode, you’ve probably seen that a different set of perks is often needed to get through the ten waves of our biggest rooms yet in The Crackpet Show.

That’s why we decided to boost the range of Damage Boost, Rapid Fire, and Stone Skin auras and also increased the duration of Adrenaline Shot - which will make those perks much more handy in this mode.

Mr. Parrot is again in a Christmas mood

It’s now an annual tradition that our beloved host, Mr. Parrot has dressed in his ugly Christmas sweater. His gifts are as deadly as ever, though!

Bug fixes

We have critical fixes for the most common bugs you’ve reported since launch, including Gold Fish being interactive even after upgrading everything in the game, fixes for bullets staying on screen, and auto revives doubling all acquired perks in Endless Mode.

We continue to monitor all your reports, so expect the rest of the fixes to come in the next patch in early January.

As always, to check out everything that changes, take a loot at the changelog:

1.1 - changelog

New content

8 character skins to unlock (1 per character)

Balance changes

Damage Boost Aura perk radius increased in Endless Mode

Rapid Fire Aura perk radius increased in Endless Mode

Stone Skin Aura perk radius increased in Endless Mode

Adrenaline Shot perk duration increased in Endless Mode

Limited max number of spawned enemies for Cockroach the Builder, Lionstein and Host Parrot bosses

Fixes

Fixed issue where Auto-revive doubles some perks effects

Fixed sponsors' stand graphics in the Endless Mode lobby

Fixed issue where some bullets may stick in place

Fixed being able to interact with Golden Fish in the lobby when there are no upgrades

Other

Improved performance of various boss battles

Skin selection arrows appear faster

Christmas sweater for Mr. Parrot on the stage selection screen

