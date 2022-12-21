Merry Christmas 🌟🎄 + Gifts with update 0.112.X!

Hi everyone!

We hope you're getting a well-earned break and time to catch up with friends and family during the festive season. We have some gifts for you with the latest update - 0.112.X:

Seasonal Tidings

Let it snow ❄️!



There's a new gift under the Christmas tree to the left of the starting area (even if you have claimed the previous three)

During the festive season, all XP gained is increased by 12%!

Quality of Life Enhancements

Include...