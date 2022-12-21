Merry Christmas 🌟🎄 + Gifts with update 0.112.X!

Hi everyone!
We hope you're getting a well-earned break and time to catch up with friends and family during the festive season. We have some gifts for you with the latest update - 0.112.X:
Seasonal Tidings
- Let it snow ❄️!
- There's a new gift under the Christmas tree to the left of the starting area (even if you have claimed the previous three)
- During the festive season, all XP gained is increased by 12%!
Quality of Life Enhancements
Include...
- Improvement to Steam Deck support: We've been making changes to the game to better support the device. One of which has been making the game start in full-screen by default.
- We've been adding more ice decorations to Cold Crust Caverns, with more to come
- Spin Turtles continue to spin with low friction when stunned and thrown, allowing you to bowl opponents away.
- Reforging items on Moderate or Easy difficulty now pauses the game.
- Energy Orbs from Gilded serpents now accelerate toward the player; rather than starting at full speed.
Changed files in this update