Aura of Worlds update for 21 December 2022

Merry Christmas 🌟🎄 + Gifts with update 0.112.X!

Hi everyone!

We hope you're getting a well-earned break and time to catch up with friends and family during the festive season. We have some gifts for you with the latest update - 0.112.X:

Seasonal Tidings
  • Let it snow ❄️!
  • There's a new gift under the Christmas tree to the left of the starting area (even if you have claimed the previous three)
  • During the festive season, all XP gained is increased by 12%!
Quality of Life Enhancements

Include...

  • Improvement to Steam Deck support: We've been making changes to the game to better support the device. One of which has been making the game start in full-screen by default.
  • We've been adding more ice decorations to Cold Crust Caverns, with more to come
  • Spin Turtles continue to spin with low friction when stunned and thrown, allowing you to bowl opponents away.
  • Reforging items on Moderate or Easy difficulty now pauses the game.
  • Energy Orbs from Gilded serpents now accelerate toward the player; rather than starting at full speed.

