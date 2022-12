Share · View all patches · Build 10193110 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 15:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Architects!

Patch 0.2 is here! Do you want to know what changed?

v0.2 full changelog:

added a new playable champion

added upgrading champions

added destroying uninhabited graves and decoration objects

added a dying vignette

added new residents' expectations

added a new game screen

added credits screen

improved main menu

improved other UI panels

improved sword cursor

Let us know if you will find any new bugs or issues.