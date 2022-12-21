Share · View all patches · Build 10193016 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

0.51.028 Update EA fix patch, "can add more archives now".

Added multi-archive function, players can now save the archive as a separate file. Fixed the bug that NIA's bullet counter will be knocked back. Fixed the bug that the character status bar will disappear if you quit when submitting the task of magic core. Fixed the bug that the magic core level of giant water scorpion was displayed incorrectly Submitted the magic nucleus task, excluding the equipped. Fixed the bug that the keyboard S key cannot be set normally when setting the key. Fixed the bug that the passive skill loaded when reading the file will show a line of text. Fixed the bug that if you keep pressing ↑ in jumping, it will mistakenly trigger ↑+X after landing, now you need to press ↑ again after landing to make it work. Fixed the bug that ERZA can't make normal moves, but can only run, jump and dodge. Modified the terrain to avoid the bug of getting stuck after entering the water by diagonal kick before learning the diving skills Appropriately weakened the damage of the "shadow demon sword"

We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from all over the world, thank you for your support!

TEAM

IceSitruuna