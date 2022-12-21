New Update: QoL Improvements & Cool New Manipulators

Welcome to this year's last content update! It might not look too gorgeous in terms of new stuff and such, but we have made a lot of little tweaks to make your never-ending work at Learning Factory significantly more comfortable!

But first, may we fancy you with this brand new trailer of ours:

v0.17.114 Released

New visuals for Manipulators

New Upgrade: increases the operating speed for regular Manipulators

Cacti now grow faster and provide High Quality Catnip Juice

Gameplay Options section added in the Settings

In-game wiki shows the speed of plants' regrowing under perfect conditions (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an option to prevent items to fall off Transporters when they reach the end of a line (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an option to remove items from the Backpack (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев) - hover mouse pointer over the item and press 'Backspace' or 'Delete' (by default)

Added an option for quick Blueprint creation (press 'Ctrl+Q' with your mouse pointed over target building)

Added an option for mass selecting and deleting Blueprints (press and hold 'Ctrl', and drag your mouse over target Blueprints)

Added an option to setup outputs for outputs of Splitters and Manipulators

Buildings placed over the Blueprints include the settings selected for those Blueprints

Added an option to toggle notifications from Data Storages on and off (suggested by _aCDRph3rr3t_IsRunningAmok)

Added an option to set the zooming distance limit

Added an option to mute the game when its window is inactive

Improved Pause indicator

Added an option to hide big warning when Blueprint mode or Pause are turned on

2 new achivements

Interface fixes

Bug fixes

Optimization

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here