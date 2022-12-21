Major Update Version 0.14: The Undertaker!

Hello fellow outlaws!

It's been two weeks and you know what it means, a new update is here and it is a big one! As you may have guessed by the title and the preview and the tease and... He is finally here, the Undertaker has come to oppose you as the final boss of every run so without further a do, let me introduce him.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker was once a powerful and respected necromancer, renowned for his skill in harnessing the dark arts. But as he delved deeper into the forbidden corners of magic, he became consumed by an all-consuming desire for power. He began to see the value of life as nothing more than a means to an end, and he began to use his magic to control the spirits of those around him.

One of the first victims of the Undertaker's corruption was his beloved dog, whom he brought back to life using dark magic after the animal grew old and died. This act of desperation only served to further fuel The Undertaker's descent into darkness, and he soon found himself using his magic to control the spirits of his underlings, binding them to his will and bending them to his every whim.

As his power grew, so did his ambition, and The Undertaker began to set his sights on becoming the boss of the underworld in Greenhill. He knew that to achieve this goal, he would have to eliminate any rivals standing in his way, and so he began to plot and schemed to take out anyone who stood in his path.

Over the years, the Undertaker worked tirelessly to build up his power base in Greenhill's criminal underworld, using his dark magic and cunning to attract and recruit the most dangerous and ruthless criminals in the land. With the help of his controlled spirits, he was able to secure his position as the undisputed boss of the underworld in Greenhill.

Now, the Undertaker rules over his criminal empire with an iron fist, using his right hand man, Crazy Denzel, and his controlled spirits to enforce his will. Despite his fearsome reputation, The Undertaker is constantly haunted by the memory of his once-loyal dog, whose undead form now serves as a constant reminder of the terrible price he has paid for his ambition.

We know you have been waiting for the Undertaker to finally show and we wanted to thank all of you for your continued support and enthousiam, we hope it lives up to the hype.

The Undertaker's arrival comes with quite a few change to the way a run in Bounty of One works. Where previously runs were composed of 2 acts (pre-Rex, Brutus and Cupcake and pre-CrazyDenzel), a run will now have 3 parts. Moreover, the enemy types are now gonna be distributed in a different way within those 3 acts. The Goblins, Mages and Golems types will be limited to the first hald of the run whereas the Batmen, Orcs and Ilithids (that were introduced in the halloween update) will populate the second half. Having more acts also means that you will collect more chest before the end of a run and that each will last longer. As you may remember, we had posted a poll regarding your opinion on how long you thought a run should last, well despite a small majority of you wanting for the game to last for 24 minutes (not counting the boss battles), we decided to make them last for 20. Indeed, after testing the 24 minutes length, the game felt way slower and didn't keep that hectic rythm we all like. It will remain like this for now but we are always open to your feedbacks on that matter.

Finally, as usual, we've worked on patching small issues and balancing the game. Anyway, that is all for today, you can check the full list of changes hereafter.

Enjoy!

Content

New Boss

The Undertaker: The final boss of every run is here!

Quality of life

Player no longer shoots when the boss shows up

Balancing

ROB3RT - Gain an automatic turret, it fires 2x faster than you but cuts your attack speed by 3 -> Gain an automatic turret, it fires 1.5x faster than you but cuts your attack speed by 2

ROB3RT - Difficulty level : 1 -> 2

Batmen - Speed Bonus modifier max : 0.8 -> 0.5

Bounty Rush mode - "Level impacts game advancement" modificator level max set to 36

Intimidating reward - Slow efficiency 50% -> 35%

Guided shot - If the target of the first pierce is killed before the guided reaches it, it doesn't change direction anymore

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue with Natoko's animation only doing 1 out of 2 different slashes

Fixed some issues with translation

Nigel : when taking Steam Tech turret, the turret's projectile will not inherit Nigel's projectile rotation

Fixed chest indicator icon showing up for half a second on chest spawn

Fixed taking damage from enemies' area effect when it does not hit (rare)

"Hotfixes" in version 0.13