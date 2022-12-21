Have a Holly Jolly Brawlhallidays 2022, the Best Time of the Year!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The holly jolliest time of the year has arrived! Celebrate the season with new Skins for Caspian & Jaeyun, 14 other seasonal Skins, the first ever Brawlhallidays Emote, an annual Winner Wonderland Podium, & much more! Just follow the snowflakes in Mallhalla.

Last week we debuted the much-anticipated new Legend Tezca, along with the equally anticipated new Weapon: Battle Boots! Patch 7.02 also launched with new features like an early look at the new Challenges system.

Jingle brawl all the way! Celebrate the season with brand new Skins for Caspian & Jaeyun, the first ever Brawlhallidays Emote, a toyland inspired Winner Wonderland Podium, an abundance of limited-time items like the Winter Holiday Colors, Frostbite KO Effect, and so much more available by following the snowflakes in Mallhalla.

Legend Skins:

Diamond Jack Caspian

“He stole August 32nd so winter would come sooner.”

Caspian’s ready to cause chaos in the snow-covered streets with his Frosty Revenge Gauntlets and “Saint Nicks” Katars.

Snowdrift Jaeyun

“The polar bears and the powder are awesome this time of year”.

Jaeyun shreds down the mountain with his Great Board and Ice Slicer Sword.

The eyes on Jaeyun’s cap change color during lock-in & certain attacks.

Reindeer Games Gnash

“He never misses a delivery.”

It’s a merry and brawling time as Reindeer Games Gnash sweeps the competition with his Santa’s Sleigh-er Hammer and his Regifted Spear.

White Out Nix

“She makes death cookies for the other skiers.”

Ready to cause an avalanche down the slopes, White Out Nix is preparing to tumble with her Snow Shooters and Ice Pick Scythe.

Festive Yeti Onyx

“Oh what fun it is to blast your opponents far away, hey!”

Frost Guardian Ragnir

“Slashing through a winter wonderland.”

Nutcracker Cassidy

“Ready to lead the cavalry this holiday season.”

Santa Wu Shang

“He’s making a list and KO-ing you twice!”

Future Spirit Artemis

“The ghost of knockouts yet to come.”

Nutcracker Val

“Exterminator. No job too big, or small, or seven-headed. Open holidays and nighttime.”

Nutcracker Bödvar

“Neither mouse nor king can stand against true bravery.”

Snowman Kor

“Don’t put rocks in snowballs. Someone could get hurt.”

Krampus Cross

“He’s got this in the bag.”

Holly Jolly Ember

“Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, Stock.”

Wreck the Halls Teros

“Who’s the most famous now?”

Secret Santa Thatch

“Yo ho ho ho!”

Podium:

Winner Wonderland’22 Podium

“Ember's been in the workshop making toys for everyone!”

A festive Podium with all new art and sound effects exclusive to this year’s event!

Colors:

Winter Holiday Colors

Show off festive spirit with these red, green, and white colors!

Available for every Legend with your hard-earned Gold.

KO Effect:

Frostbite

“Hope you brought a coat.”

Knockout your opponents with chilly flair.

Weapon Skin:

Winter Daggers

“Watch out for frostbite!”

Exclusive to the seasonal event, this Katar Weapon Skin is made from the pointiest icicles you’ve ever seen!

Avatars:

Bomby the Snowman

“And he waved goodbye, saying don’t you cry. Stand a safe distance away.”

An exclusive animated Avatar!

Mjolnir Snowflake

“Only Thor can catch this on his tongue.”

Can be purchased with your hard-earned Gold!

The Brawlhallidays 2022 event also features:

A free “Holly Jolly Brawler” Title by logging on to Brawlhalla during the event!

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate.

Snow spread across a few Maps in Brawlhalla.

Holiday-themed UI Takeover! Follow the snowflakes in Mallhalla to find all the exclusive items.

Tezca – “The Luchador”

Weapons: Gauntlets, Battle Boots

Stats: 7 Strength, 5 Dexterity, 5 Defense, 5 Speed

“In a night of waking dreams, Tezca learned of his true family history, of the ancient Jaguar Kingdom, of his destiny, and of The Jaguar Mask. He returned with a new identity and a new purpose…”

“He saved the world at least twice. Once, when he thwarted his beloved luchador sister Chel, who learned of their divine bloodline, but used her newfound powers to try to restore the Jaguar Kingdom, at terrible cost.”

Tezca launched with 3 new Skins:

Talk of the Town Tezca – “¿Te faltan pantalones?”

Ocēlōtl Tezca – “Champion of our Lord, the Night, the Wind, the Conjuror.”

Chel – “A dangerous & unpredictable rival.” Chel features custom lock-in animations, a unique roster portrait, and announcer VO!



Battle Boots are the latest Weapon to emerge from Ulgrim’s legendary forge. They’re entering the Grand Tournament worn by Tezca, which he’s dubbed his Patadas Voladoras!

Battle Boots are a high mobility Weapon for stringing together multiple attacks.

All directional light attacks have Active Input variations to control your Legend's position after striking your opponent.

Tezca is the first Legend to use Battle Boots in Valhalla but not the last! Just like every Weapon, more Legends equipped with Battle Boots will be released in the future.

Last week, patch 7.03 brought a first look at our new Challenges system, which players of all levels can use to improve their understanding of Brawlhalla's mechanics and polish their skills.

This is just a small preview of what it might look like, with a sampling of challenges across a wide range of skill levels.

Our goal with showing the very early state of this feature is to hear from you about what you'd like to see in the completed version when it arrives sometime next year. What kinds of challenges are most important to include? What would help practice be more rewarding and fun? We look forward to your feedback.

The Challenges preview can be found in the Offline Play menu underneath the Tutorials button.

Celebrate the holidays and get your Snowbrawl on at 150% damage! Face off against 3 other Legends in this 3 minute FFA. Score 1 point for hitting someone with a snowball, 3 points for getting a KO, and lose 1 point for being KO'd. Most points at the end wins!

FFA Snowbrawl

Unlimited Stocks

150% Damage

3 minutes

Step away from any nearby chandeliers, because the Phantom Bundle has risen from underneath the theatre. We’ve kept Box 5 empty to make room for this brand new offer including:

Phantom of the Armor Magyar Skin (+ 2 Weapon Skins)

Magyar Legend Unlock

Darkheart Claymore Greatsword Weapon Skin

The Spectral Guardian Avatar

Magdoodle Avatar

