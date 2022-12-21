 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 December 2022

Update, Version 20221221

[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 December 2022

English
[The Grand Library]Added a new room on the Floor of Religion.
[The Grand Library]Added a new boss: Sloth Demon that blocks the entrance of that room.
[Sloth Demon]Added some dialogs so that you can talk to him before starting a fight.
[Sloth Demon]Added a unique boss skill: "Fall Asleep and Don't Worry About Anything Again."
[Sloth Demon]Added unique combat mechanics to this fight. (Sloth seems harmless until you realize it's too late. :D)
Added the wiki page of the Sloth Demon boss: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sloth_Demon_(Boss)
简体中文
【大图书馆】在宗教层加入了一间新的房间。
【大图书馆】加入了一个新的Boss: 懒惰恶魔 堵住了这间房间的入口。
【懒惰恶魔】加入了一些你可以在开打前和他进行的对话内容。
【懒惰恶魔】加入了这个Boss的专属技能：【陷入永远的睡梦中】
【懒惰恶魔】加入了这场战斗的一个特殊机制。（懒惰看上去基本无害，直到你意识到已经太晚了。:D）
加入了懒惰恶魔的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sloth_Demon_(Boss)

