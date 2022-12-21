English
############Content#################
[The Grand Library]Added a new room on the Floor of Religion.
[The Grand Library]Added a new boss: Sloth Demon that blocks the entrance of that room.
[Sloth Demon]Added some dialogs so that you can talk to him before starting a fight.
[Sloth Demon]Added a unique boss skill: "Fall Asleep and Don't Worry About Anything Again."
[Sloth Demon]Added unique combat mechanics to this fight. (Sloth seems harmless until you realize it's too late. :D)
##############WIKI##################
Added the wiki page of the Sloth Demon boss: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sloth_Demon_(Boss)
简体中文
############Content#################
【大图书馆】在宗教层加入了一间新的房间。
【大图书馆】加入了一个新的Boss: 懒惰恶魔 堵住了这间房间的入口。
【懒惰恶魔】加入了一些你可以在开打前和他进行的对话内容。
【懒惰恶魔】加入了这个Boss的专属技能：【陷入永远的睡梦中】
【懒惰恶魔】加入了这场战斗的一个特殊机制。（懒惰看上去基本无害，直到你意识到已经太晚了。:D）
##############WIKI##################
加入了懒惰恶魔的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sloth_Demon_(Boss)
[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 December 2022
Update, Version 20221221
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update