GAL Ramírez's LION update for 21 December 2022

Quick Fix 05

Build 10192857

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Judges Castle Entrance Dungeon had several fixes to,
The White key not being added was fixed
The Electrical power Object Challenges the physical Platforms broken was fixed
The Bridge Magic Grab Challenge has been modified to allow to properly carry the bomb to the gate
The Child Call back now wont reset the Child Charge to 0

Changed files in this update

