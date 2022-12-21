The Judges Castle Entrance Dungeon had several fixes to,
The White key not being added was fixed
The Electrical power Object Challenges the physical Platforms broken was fixed
The Bridge Magic Grab Challenge has been modified to allow to properly carry the bomb to the gate
The Child Call back now wont reset the Child Charge to 0
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 21 December 2022
Quick Fix 05
The Judges Castle Entrance Dungeon had several fixes to,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update