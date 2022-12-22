 Skip to content

The Case of the Golden Idol update for 22 December 2022

Winter Sale | 15% OFF!

Build 10192805

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Detectives,

It's getting cold, the perfect time to stay inside...and play games!! 😈

Now you can enjoy The Case of the Golden Idol 15% OFF during Steam Winter Sale! Time to spending winter time solving cases!

The Case of the Golden Idol is a new kind of detective game that allows you to think and investigate freely. Discover clues surrounding 12 strange and gruesome deaths and build your own theory. Pick your suspect, deduce the motive, unmask the awful truth.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677770/The_Case_of_the_Golden_Idol/

