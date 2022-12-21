The updated Anvil Saga build is already in beta!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

The Anvil Saga team has prepared a pre-Christmas present for you: an updated build with festive events has already been uploaded to the beta branch on Steam.

We've added events for new modifiers: Beaujolais Day, Valentine's Day, Halloween, Christmas, Eclipse, Blizzard. We have also changed the reputation of witches and priests: it now changes to -5 when they meet in the queue and fixed several bugs of the previous version.

To access the beta build, simply:

Click on Properties:

Then Betas:

Choose the available version:



We would be deeply grateful if you could share feedback on the game or information about bugs with us here or on Discord.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team