Czech language and Steam Deck update!

Good news everyone! First of all, the game now includes the Czech language! This is thanks to the excellent community translator who took the time to translate the game and worked with us to integrate the translation.

We also, finally, got the official playable verification for Steam Deck! The only thing holding us back from getting that green tick is the text size in the game, which is a tiny bit smaller than required for the Steam Deck. Aside from that everything works and the game runs perfectly. Since the text size probably won't change (as it would require a manual rework of the whole GUI) now is the best time to play the game in your Deck.

Other stuff included in this update are various accumulated fixes and improvements to the rendering and window system backend. Peculiar resolution handling issues on ultrawide displays should be a thing of the past.

As always,

Stay safe in the paper dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty