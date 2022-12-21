SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10192651 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi SCP players!

The beginning of winter means a new update! Do you want to know what is new in version 1.5?

We have added some new visual upgrades to SCP Strategy!



NIGHT inspired by SCP-3899



WINTER inspired by SCP-251



VOLCANO inspired by SCP-1699

You can select any of them in the pause menu.

*in the interests of optimization, this feature is not available on low graphics settings

v1.5 changelog:

added 30new SCPs ( We have 430 now! )

added 3 new unique alternative looks of the globe

added new special events with new decisions to take

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

