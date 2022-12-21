SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.5

Hi SCP players!
The beginning of winter means a new update! Do you want to know what is new in version 1.5?
We have added some new visual upgrades to SCP Strategy!
NIGHT inspired by SCP-3899
WINTER inspired by SCP-251
VOLCANO inspired by SCP-1699
You can select any of them in the pause menu.
*in the interests of optimization, this feature is not available on low graphics settings
v1.5 changelog:
- added 30new SCPs ( We have 430 now! )
- added 3 new unique alternative looks of the globe
- added new special events with new decisions to take
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
