 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP Strategy update for 21 December 2022

SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10192651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi SCP players!

The beginning of winter means a new update! Do you want to know what is new in version 1.5?

We have added some new visual upgrades to SCP Strategy!


NIGHT inspired by SCP-3899


WINTER inspired by SCP-251


VOLCANO inspired by SCP-1699

You can select any of them in the pause menu.
*in the interests of optimization, this feature is not available on low graphics settings

v1.5 changelog:
  • added 30new SCPs ( We have 430 now! )
  • added 3 new unique alternative looks of the globe
  • added new special events with new decisions to take

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

You can also join our discord.

Changed files in this update

SCP Strategy Content Depot 1403021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link