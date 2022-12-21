Version 0.8.19 - Builder mode, bug fixes and more languages

Builder Mode

Based on feedback from the community, there is now a new feature you can enable in the account settings called Builder Mode, this will allow you to use every prop in the map editor without having to go through the trouble of grinding for marbles.

Note: There is a trade-off, enabling builder mode will disable earning marbles and XP

WIP - new achievement pictures!

You might not have noticed it, but we are working on getting all the achievements their own unique pictures!

And if you are wondering; yes, more achievements will be added later down the line.

Thank you everyone for your precious feedback on Steam, but also on Discord.

Have fun playing, and keep finding those buggies!

Changelog: