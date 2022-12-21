Version 0.8.19 - Builder mode, bug fixes and more languages

Builder Mode
Based on feedback from the community, there is now a new feature you can enable in the account settings called Builder Mode, this will allow you to use every prop in the map editor without having to go through the trouble of grinding for marbles.
Note: There is a trade-off, enabling builder mode will disable earning marbles and XP
WIP - new achievement pictures!
You might not have noticed it, but we are working on getting all the achievements their own unique pictures!
And if you are wondering; yes, more achievements will be added later down the line.
Thank you everyone for your precious feedback on Steam, but also on Discord.
Have fun playing, and keep finding those buggies!
Changelog:
- Survival mode has a big improvement in performance
- Fixed not earning marbles and rewards from campaigns or challenges
- Player boost drains quicker now, but player speed is slightly increased
- New icon for XP rewards from challenges (in the server messages)
- Fixed bullets clipping with blocks, and bullets teleporting when ricocheting at an angle
- Clicking outside of the properties menu disables it
- Fixed electro tanks barely spawning on survival mode
- Fixed grass in survival blocking from shooting at targets
- Main menu track driving sounds now lower in volume
- Fixed deleting enemy tanks in the editor still leaving a mark on the grid
- Properties for lighthouses now show up again, happy property changing!
- Fixed some more controllers not responsive in the main menu after coming back from a game
- White tanks death particles shrapnel is now white again!
- Fixed player bullet sound leaking from the map editor to other scenes
- Fixed commander boom not showing up in map editor anymore
- Fixed King Tank Tokyo drifting when player not in sight
- Fixed engineer tank's turret tank will never deploy if engineer himself is killed before the turret appears
- Nuke Tank now disarms himself when round is restarting
- Fixed daily message not popping up
- AI companions have no flags anymore
- Fixed crosshair getting disabled while typing
- Now the timer also hides on classic campaign with mission bar
- Cruise tank has a new feature where it emits a shield when the target is not in the line of sight
- Planes can now spawn as a shiny plane
- Planes can now fly in vertically
- Fixed bomber plane not showing up
- RD missiles have a new target on the floor which makes it more obvious
- Bomber plane also emits new targets on the floor
- Added Japanese and Russian languages
- Most of the languages are now 100% translated!!
- Added the V1 conveyor belts, you can only get them with builder mode now
- Uploading maps to the steam workshop works again
- Fixed fog breaking when you die in a level.
- Fixed the alpha slider bug not updating the grid
- Added restart challenge button
- Level 50 mines destroy the floor again
- A bunch of survival map changes
- More smaller bug fixes
