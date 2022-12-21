Zoey and all the team wish you a Merry Christmas!

Share · View all patches · Build 10192564 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 15:09:26 UTC by Wendy



Hello Lewd Tribe!

Christmas is here so @ErebetaD made a main menu upgrade to celebrate this event!

Connect now and take the time to do a little Free Mode with your favorite waifu! She is here for you and especially for that! A good moment to release the Christmas pressure!

If you are looking for one of the DLCs

or another game from NSFW18 Games

come back tomorrow (Dec 22nd)!

