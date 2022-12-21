Patch 0.4.32

Knock-knock, adventurers!
We're rushing to you with yet another update - it's pretty big, lots of bug fixes have been made, so check out the latest version!
Here's what's new and what's fixed:
- Very hard difficulty is now VERY hard. You asked for it!
- Fixed a bug where Percival Knight's ally summon card had a target
- Added new artworks for Vanadis’s cards
- Fixed a bug where the fight with Sigismund would freeze after playing the “Withdrawal to the Shadow” card
- Fixed Vanadis’s Troll Bow; now when attacking all enemies, the vulnerability is applied to all
- Fixed a bug where Orc Boots would regenerate health when dealing damage to Immunity
- Fixed a bug where the “Advance” card was not being played
- Fixed a bug with incorrect display of the Secret magic counter for Millenis
- Fixed a bug where the effect of the Orc Spear did not work on summoned enemies
- Fixed a bug where the “Troll Peacemaker” event would freeze when trying to pass ale
- Fixed a bug where the Magic feather trophy did not take Lycan's Lunar Curse into account
- Reworked the Mosquito sucker trophy
- Added karma to events
- Polished added events
- Fixed a bug where Bjorn's Sticky Blood talent was displayed twice
- Binded karma to the final battles
- Fixed bugs related to the disappearance and appearance of several buttons in battles with Sigismund
- Fixed a bug related to missing rewards in the “Oath of loyalty” event
- Fixed icons in dialogues
- Fixed the loop in the “Three Graves” event
- Reworked the mechanics of using the "Dispel the Illusion" card in the battle between Bjorn and Millenis
- Added new icons for new trophies
- Added new effects for event items
- Fixed a looping error in the "Abandoned Tavern" event
- Fixed a bug with skipping the "Idol of the Fire Brothers" event
- Fixed missing button issue in Bjorn's Scavenger fight
- Fixed a bug related to the appearance of several buttons in the “Growth Elixir” event for Vanadis
- Fixed looping in the event "City of Goblins" for Vanadis
- Correction of localization keys and character icons
- Replacing Wandering Merchant rewards for Bjorn
- Fixed event battle "Cannibal heresy" for Bjorn
- Reworked the reward in the Orc Idol
- “Complete Elimination” card now burns when used while playing as Bjorn
- Added an effect for the Elixir of Oblivion
- Added steppe plague debuffs
- Fixed bugs in the Hungry Demon event
- Fixed a bug related to the inability to exit the "Court Mage" event
- Fixed the "Golden Whistle" trophy
- Fixed a bug related to the missing sound of equipping meat
- Added VFX to events
- Fixed a bug with disappearing dialogue in the event "Elven hospitality"
- Fixed softlock in the “Orc idol” event
We hope you enjoy the new features that have appeared in the game! We are always open to feedback, you can write to us on all social networks about the problems that arise with your game, and we will quickly help you solve them.
See you in the next one!
RedBoon Team
Changed files in this update