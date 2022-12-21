Patch 0.4.32

Knock-knock, adventurers!

We're rushing to you with yet another update - it's pretty big, lots of bug fixes have been made, so check out the latest version!

Here's what's new and what's fixed:

Very hard difficulty is now VERY hard. You asked for it!

Fixed a bug where Percival Knight's ally summon card had a target

Added new artworks for Vanadis’s cards

Fixed a bug where the fight with Sigismund would freeze after playing the “Withdrawal to the Shadow” card

Fixed Vanadis’s Troll Bow; now when attacking all enemies, the vulnerability is applied to all

Fixed a bug where Orc Boots would regenerate health when dealing damage to Immunity

Fixed a bug where the “Advance” card was not being played

Fixed a bug with incorrect display of the Secret magic counter for Millenis

Fixed a bug where the effect of the Orc Spear did not work on summoned enemies

Fixed a bug where the “Troll Peacemaker” event would freeze when trying to pass ale

Fixed a bug where the Magic feather trophy did not take Lycan's Lunar Curse into account

Reworked the Mosquito sucker trophy

Added karma to events

Polished added events

Fixed a bug where Bjorn's Sticky Blood talent was displayed twice

Binded karma to the final battles

Fixed bugs related to the disappearance and appearance of several buttons in battles with Sigismund

Fixed a bug related to missing rewards in the “Oath of loyalty” event

Fixed icons in dialogues

Fixed the loop in the “Three Graves” event

Reworked the mechanics of using the "Dispel the Illusion" card in the battle between Bjorn and Millenis

Added new icons for new trophies

Added new effects for event items

Fixed a looping error in the "Abandoned Tavern" event

Fixed a bug with skipping the "Idol of the Fire Brothers" event

Fixed missing button issue in Bjorn's Scavenger fight

Fixed a bug related to the appearance of several buttons in the “Growth Elixir” event for Vanadis

Fixed looping in the event "City of Goblins" for Vanadis

Correction of localization keys and character icons

Replacing Wandering Merchant rewards for Bjorn

Fixed event battle "Cannibal heresy" for Bjorn

Reworked the reward in the Orc Idol

“Complete Elimination” card now burns when used while playing as Bjorn

Added an effect for the Elixir of Oblivion

Added steppe plague debuffs

Fixed bugs in the Hungry Demon event

Fixed a bug related to the inability to exit the "Court Mage" event

Fixed the "Golden Whistle" trophy

Fixed a bug related to the missing sound of equipping meat

Added VFX to events

Fixed a bug with disappearing dialogue in the event "Elven hospitality"

Fixed softlock in the “Orc idol” event

We hope you enjoy the new features that have appeared in the game! We are always open to feedback, you can write to us on all social networks about the problems that arise with your game, and we will quickly help you solve them.

See you in the next one!

RedBoon Team