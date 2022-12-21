Shapeshift Form Customization, Max Out Card Upgrades and New Portraits.

Hi folks,

Today's patch includes two more community-requested features, 14 new portraits for your characters, and bug fixes to improve your overall experience.

After stashing up a gazillion of farthings, deciding to fully upgrade a high-tier card was a bit of a chore.

You can now max out cards with a single click.

One of the most frequently requested feature about shapeshifters, was the ability to choose a custom artwork (without the need to rely on mods).

You can now choose an alternative artwork for your shapeshifter characters. The button will let you choose from your available portraits, but I went to the Enemy Gallery, found a much cooler Wererat, the Wererat Thug, and added his name in the field.

Whenever my character shifts to their wererat form, will be using this artwork.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 21/12 # 1.050.0

Bugfixes

If there was a looting opportunity (i.e., surviving an Ambush) but no suitable cards to loot, the Loot UI could still open despite being empty.

Corrected the Codex entry of ExcludeFromTownMerchants cards to "Can't be purchased or sold in Towns." (from "Can't be purchased in Towns.")

Acquiring a second organization (through mods) will no longer lock and disable each other upon loading that saved character.

Deckbuilder view will remain on the upgraded card after returning from an Upgrade or Max Out operation.

The confirmation dialog (to upgrade, consume or recharge cards in Deckbuilder) could, in some instances, appear partially off-screen.

The use button of Trinkets without 'Uses' wasn't displaying the confirmation dialog while out of combat.

Fixed some details in the World map graphic.

Fixed some typos in perks and cards.

Misc Changes/Additions