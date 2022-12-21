Beta v 1.0.2.5

Had a beta patch on Monday, and just finished pushing up a second. Between the two of them, should have the major bugs cleared up. There are still some things that are fixed, but not in my lap yet, in particular different height characters models feet not meeting up with the ground properly, and hopping down slopes rather than running. And the first person camera logic is a little wonky, turning the character model off too early and some things. These and others should be sorted out tomorrow, and hopefully we'll have a few days left to add some new fun stuff in =D

v 1.0.2.5 2022.12.21

Camera wheel will no longer zoom the camera while interacting with UI elements

Reduced maximum camera zoom out distance

Free look (V key by default) will now switch in and out of locking the camera to the cursor

Fixed autorun not working with the new controller

Fixed a bug where loading a game saved in an encounter would result in loading into a void

Fixed a bug improperly despawning objects client-side in multi-player, also negatively affecting performance

Fixed the possibility for a spawn logic discrepancy between server and client making some objects appear unharvestable

v 1.0.2.4 2022.12.19

Fixed movement input persisting while dead

Fixed LMB RMB camera controls going through UI

Fixed mobs positioning improperly bug that came back in MP

Fixed breakable barrels and secret rooms to work in MP

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

