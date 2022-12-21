 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pillazon: MMO Drug Lord Tycoon update for 21 December 2022

Patch notes of 0.0.92

Share · View all patches · Build 10192521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thank you all for your kind support and feedback! We fixed some bugs and made improvements with this update. Without further ado, let's get straight to the changes!

Firstly we have some bug fixes;

  • Grid placement wasn't working, so we did fix it
  • Shortcuts were working while using Ctrl, Shift, and Alt keys, but now they're not (which is good :))
  • There were a few bugs in the Goal system, we did take care of them too

Now, time to talk about improvements;

  • Steam achievements added
  • Language system added (will be available at the launch.). About the languages, all of the language files are translated by Google Translate, so because of that, we will create a campaign on Crowdin to make you able to help us on the translation side. I hope you guys will be part of this journey.
  • Pin system for Drugs and Points Inventory
  • Resolution list cleared
  • Scrolling speed on UI is increased (about x40 times :))
  • Now, we can see how many associates arrived at the target location(we were just able to see un-completed transformations)
  • 2 additional warnings for Bankrupt, you will be notified before you go bankrupt
  • Now, when we got to encounter a Rank lock we will get a message about how to rank up

Visit #development-content on the Discord server to find visuals about the new systems or check them in the game :)

As always, Have fun, and come join us on our Discord server! :)
https://discord.gg/4ttd9QECax

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link