Patch notes of 0.0.92

Hello everyone!

Thank you all for your kind support and feedback! We fixed some bugs and made improvements with this update. Without further ado, let's get straight to the changes!

Firstly we have some bug fixes;

Grid placement wasn't working, so we did fix it

Shortcuts were working while using Ctrl, Shift, and Alt keys, but now they're not (which is good :))

There were a few bugs in the Goal system, we did take care of them too

Now, time to talk about improvements;

Steam achievements added

Language system added (will be available at the launch.). About the languages, all of the language files are translated by Google Translate, so because of that, we will create a campaign on Crowdin to make you able to help us on the translation side. I hope you guys will be part of this journey.

Pin system for Drugs and Points Inventory

Resolution list cleared

Scrolling speed on UI is increased (about x40 times :))

Now, we can see how many associates arrived at the target location(we were just able to see un-completed transformations)

2 additional warnings for Bankrupt, you will be notified before you go bankrupt

Now, when we got to encounter a Rank lock we will get a message about how to rank up

