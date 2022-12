Heyho, you funky sexy costume connoisseur!

It's the last Smutty Scrolls update for 2022, and it's not a christmasy one!

Xelda joins the costume contest with her favorite costume - thank you to all my Patrons for voting for his one :)

New Stuff:

A new girl for the Spooky Costume Contest - Xelda!

Two endings for Millow

The two remaining girls and a new announcement will be with you next year. For now, enjoy the holidays and have a good time!

Stay funky,

Dez