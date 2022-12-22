Red Solstice 2: Survivors Patch 2.9

Well a merry HO HO HO festive holidays to you, Marines. It's that time again, where I allow you to have half a day shore leave - and you better make the most of it!

Those STROLS don't believe in the holidays. Feliz naviDON'T is what the STROL would say! The only thing jolly about the STROL is some of them share a waistline size with jolly ole Saint Nick!

Talking of Santa and more importantly, his sack - he has given us the gift of a patch! The contents of which, are laid out below.

Patch 2.9 (2022 December 22)

NEW CONTENT

• Added challenging fixed waves for Big City, Mining Colony, Swamp

• Leaderboard added

• Remade Tutorial to fully support gamepad

FIXES

• Various prefab fixes and optimizations

• Armory and mission setup menu tweaks

• Slightly faster level loading

• Adjusted some descriptions

• Flame turrets fix

• Tweaked harpoon so you cannot permanently leave enemy in ensnared mode

• Thrusters can now activate on dead monsters

The Winter Sale is now on!

I heard that Granny was after a new DLC to play - let's all get DLCs and play with her.

🔻 Red Solstice 2: Survivors - 50% OFF

🔻 CONDATIS GROUP - 20% OFF

🔻 HOWELL-BARREX INC - 20% OFF

🔻 INSURGENTS - 20% OFF

🔻 Season Pass - 20% OFF

🔻 Executor Armor Skin - 30% OFF

That's all for now.

HAPPY HOLIDAY'S MARINES!