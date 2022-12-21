Blacktop Hoops’ First Ever Frosty Fest is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10192313 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 16:26:30 UTC by Wendy

Hey, Hoopers!

We hope that you are all having happy holidays, and are excited to announce that we have set our first ever Blacktop Hoops Frosty Fest now live!

You can expect:

A new original soundtrack was added for the limited time event.

25+ unlockable cosmetics & challenges available.

Design Your Own Drip contest winners’ cosmetics implemented.

Winter environment updates to match the Frosty Fest event.

new Discord exclusive cosmetics & contests!



There are also a few new features coming in the near future as well!

New Features:

New Environment Unlocked - Los Angeles’ Venice Beach court is now a playable option in Online Parks. Say hello to sunshine and squiggly palm trees!

Full Court mode is now available for 3v3 matches.

The rim and backboard will have more realistic physics.

Single player matches are now up to 11.

The Vinci Games Team

