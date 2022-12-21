Cue Club 2 Update 21.12.22

Hi everyone,
In this update we have a collection of new features, fixes and enhancements to the game. Full patch notes are listed below, which also includes a summary of changes made in some recent minor updates.
LEADERBOARDS
Fixed issue where occasionally leaderboards would not sort into the correct order if they became full. This possibly could have caused some record entries to be hidden from view.
Added button to allow players to delete individual leaderboard entries (see small 'trashcan' graphic on the right of each listing). Includes confirmation screen to avoid an accidental delete.
Tweaked button appearance for manual uploading of scores to online leaderboards (see small 'cloud' graphic on the right of each listing). Also made improvements to upload confirmation screen.
PHYSICS
- Cue deflection now has two settings. 'Automatic correction' will auto compensate for deflection and reposition the cue to maintain aiming accuracy. 'Manual correction' requires that the player adjusts the aiming angle to allow for deflection when using side spin. See 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Cues > Global Settings > Deflection Effect'. Default setting is 'Automatic correction' which is recommended for most players unless you prefer to make the additional aiming adjustments for deflection.
SPEED POOL
Added link to settings within the in-game menu at 'Options > Match Settings > Speed Pool'.
Fixed issue in saved replays where the last shot was not played. New games saved will include the final shot.
KILLER POOL
- Fixed issue where player pots last ball together with cue ball. Previously, when 'Continue Game' screen appears, if player presses 'Enter' key when referee is respotting the cue ball, the ball would disappear out of the referee's hand.
CONTROLS
- Fixed issue where pointer arrow would sometimes appear instead of aiming target when fast aiming is enabled.
CAMERAS
In 3D mode, camera now always auto-targets the on-ball if there is only one possible candidate for the next shot.
After taking a shot, player can rotate the camera in 3D mode to set up position for the next shot. The threshold sensitivity for this has been increased, so small camera movements no longer trigger manual positioning, and instead the camera auto aims towards the next ball in play.
REPLAYS
- Fixed issue where buttons would flash at end of a saved replay when using the large control panel setting.
MENUS
In snooker match information, the 'Concede Game' button text has been renamed to 'Concede Frame'.
The 'Resume previous game' button is now not active for 'Slam' mode if the game had an unexpected exit in the previous session.
Various tweaks to localised text.
