Giants Uprising - Update 1.2.1

Changelog:

Walk replaced with run (that doesn't use stamina bar) by default.

Charge is now one button-press instead of two (no need to hold attack button to do so).

Thus overall speed of the gameplay increased. No changes regarding stamina usage.

Default controls on gamepad changed (actions mentioned above taken into account)

Level Design changes:

the Player now faces correct direction when reloading the very last checkpoint

issues regarding falling under the map have been fixed

Tutorial can be skipped now.

VSync has been implemented.

Lightning has been reworked on every map.

Character models now interact with foliage.

We are greatful for your constant support, advice and requests both on social media and Steam Discussions alike. We're already planning the next update and we're always happy to get in touch with you, so do not hestitate to share your thoughts with us!

We've made a trailer especially for this occasion:

Happy hunting!

