Patch 25 - The Great Ui ReworK!

Hello everyone!

We hope you've been having a brilliant end to 2022!

Just in-time for Christmas we've sat down and reworked the entire Ui system.

Our main focus has been to optimise the workflow and easy of use of all out features.

We've made sure to set this up in a future proof way to enable us to quickly make changes, tweaks and updates base on the addition of new features and your suggestions.

There are some element we will still need to address, primarily the Map, Play & Audio Menus.

As with all other features of the game, we will continue to tweak all this as time progresses.

We've have some very exiting news we will be announcing soon but until then, our next main focus will be:

Updated Map menu

Radial Play menu

Dragon Creator

Many More Assets!

Custom Skyboxes

We wish you all a very happy holiday season, whatever you may be doing!

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!