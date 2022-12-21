 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The RPG Engine update for 21 December 2022

Patch 25 - The Great Ui ReworK!

Share · View all patches · Build 10192195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
We hope you've been having a brilliant end to 2022!

Just in-time for Christmas we've sat down and reworked the entire Ui system.
Our main focus has been to optimise the workflow and easy of use of all out features.
We've made sure to set this up in a future proof way to enable us to quickly make changes, tweaks and updates base on the addition of new features and your suggestions.

There are some element we will still need to address, primarily the Map, Play & Audio Menus.
As with all other features of the game, we will continue to tweak all this as time progresses.

We've have some very exiting news we will be announcing soon but until then, our next main focus will be:

  • Updated Map menu
  • Radial Play menu
  • Dragon Creator
  • Many More Assets!
  • Custom Skyboxes

We wish you all a very happy holiday season, whatever you may be doing!

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!

Changed files in this update

The RPG Engine Content Depot 1818181
  • Loading history…
Depot 1818182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link