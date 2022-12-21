Happy Christmas Update !

Christmas Event !

the temperatures are dropping, it's an opportunity to stay warm at home, and play FitnessVR to digest the good Christmas meals!

During this holiday season, your star coach will be none other than Rodolphe, Santa Claus' red-nosed reindeer.

Don't be fooled by its small size and its childish look, it is no less formidable when it comes to training its companions to pull the famous Christmas sleigh!

The NEWS

On the new side, many changes have disrupted the speed of development of FitnessVR, but these slowdowns will improve the entire project.

First , from a technical point of view, FitnessVR must be able to be played regardless of the hardware users have.

It is therefore a total rewrite of a large part of the functionalities which today makes it possible to operate the game with Oculus, Vive, or SteamVR, Quest and more.

Unless I am mistaken, the standardization of orders is now functional.

Secondly, the avatar, initially intended only to work with oculus avatar, evolves to join Ready Player Me.

So if you already have an account on one of the games listed in their library, you will soon also be able to use it in FitnessVR, and upgrade it, all in anticipation of the multiplayer mode.

Third , since you will have access to ready player me , why not your coaches ?

I was looking for a character editor system that was simple and effective, and it seems that it is taken the way...

Fourth , in connection with the new commands mentioned first, you now have the possibility of moving around by teleporting in the small game areas in the different scenes.

This mode of travel will not work during Fitness class, otherwise you may get lost :D

Also, as the commands have been modified, you will have in the left hand the movements , camera rotation , and in the right hand the interactions with the objects and the interfaces.

This ability will allow you to discover and introduce your friends to secret areas :)

Fifth, and still following the redesign logic of the commands, the level editor system has been redesigned and reworked to be easier and more readable in the choice of items to buy.

You will now have a workbench at your side, regardless of your position in the creation area. This will allow you to move with your left hand and work with your right hand.

Sixth, what if you wanted to chat with your coaches about rain or shine? Or even ask them questions about Sport, fitness and learn more about the hidden features and little secrets of the game?

and to have more information about the Blackant Master Universe?

Soon, it will be possible, yes, absolutely!

Conclusion

These are essentially new features in place and in anticipation, but many other plans are still hidden and will be revealed to you when the time comes!

Be patient and keep positive strength and energy for this approaching new year.

It is now time for me to wish you a Merry Christmas, and an excellent New Year full of rewards!

Be happy !