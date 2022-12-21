Land of the Vikings — The Defense Update Is Here!

Greetings Jarls!

Our first content update is here! The Defense Update brings you many small improvements that a lot of you have been asking for, including automatic recruitment, village defense, and tavern improvement. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the new content in detail.

Automated Jobs

As the game progressed and the population increased, we realized that many tasks such as planting fields, reassigning workers, etc. took a lot of players' time and could cause difficulties. That's why we added some new features to make things easier for players in the mid and late-game. Certain nodes in the Tree of Life must be discovered before these features can be used.

Auto Worker Assign. With this feature, you allow the game to assign the best workers for you with a single button instead of looking for workers one by one from the buildings. This means you can spend your time on more important matters than personally inspecting every viking in the village.

Auto Replace Workers. With this feature, an available worker is immediately assigned to replace the employee who leaves the job in any way. You cannot manually assign workers to the job when this feature is turned on.

Auto Ship Repair. When ships take too much damage, they are automatically brought to an empty Shipyard to be repaired. You can turn this setting on from the Shipyard.

Auto Plant-Harvest. By using this feature, you can enable farmers to constantly plant and harvest fields that you're using.

The Tavern

There was a tavern in the game before, but it was not functional (apart from looking pretty). With this update, the tavern is now fully operational. When Vikings are unhappy, they come to the tavern and find happiness by feasting and drinking with friends.

Defense

Now other villages can attack you too! So think twice before going out for a raid. What if another village comes to plunder you while your soldiers are plundering? If you cannot defend your village, you may have to give every item you have to the enemy.

By installing the newly added defensive buildings, the Wall and Watchtowers, you can defend your village against future attacks.

You can get rid of the attackers coming to your village in several ways. For example, you can give them what they want to resolve things peacefully, or you can attack them and make them regret ever coming to your shores.

Misc. changes

Some smaller changes we made based on your feedback:

1-day duration in the game increased by 20%.

Trees will spawn 25% faster.

Warrior training fees have increased.

That's it from us! We'll be back with more news on upcoming updates in the new year. For now, Merry Yuletide, and enjoy the Defense Update!

Skål!