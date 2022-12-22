Patch Notes (0.9.152)

Hello,
First and foremost, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
Thank you for waiting patiently. We've been working intensely since the last update to ensure a better gaming experience. Today we released a new awesome update containing significant changes. Hope you can find the time to test it thoroughly and provide us feedback.
Here are the details of this new update:
- Completely redesigned the gameplay flow of Chapter 2: Jack’s House
- Changed the smooth locomotion into a physics-based system, locomotion should feel more natural now
- Improved spear throwing mechanic to have a more natural feeling
- Improved overall throwing mechanics to ensure released items don't fly out vertically
- Increased the difficulty in Chapter 4
- Rifle’s lever mechanics has been reworked, making it easier to grab and release the rifle
- Rifle doesn't change hands accidentally anymore
- Fixed a bug causing the ammo to fall through the belt
- Valve Index users are now able to sprint by pressing the joystick down.
- Valve Index grabbing mechanics has been reworked, grabbing and releasing should feel more natural
- The game should not fade out when entering collision during pause
Keep in mind that we haven't had a chance to start a full rifle rework yet. That's on our to-do list. Don't forget to test Chapter 2 again if you already completed the game since it's now a whole new level instead of a tutorial placeholder.
Cheers!
RedHorizon Team
Changed files in this update