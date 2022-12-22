Patch Notes (0.9.152)

Hello,

First and foremost, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Thank you for waiting patiently. We've been working intensely since the last update to ensure a better gaming experience. Today we released a new awesome update containing significant changes. Hope you can find the time to test it thoroughly and provide us feedback.

Here are the details of this new update:

Completely redesigned the gameplay flow of Chapter 2: Jack’s House

Changed the smooth locomotion into a physics-based system, locomotion should feel more natural now

Improved spear throwing mechanic to have a more natural feeling

Improved overall throwing mechanics to ensure released items don't fly out vertically

Increased the difficulty in Chapter 4

Rifle’s lever mechanics has been reworked, making it easier to grab and release the rifle

Rifle doesn't change hands accidentally anymore

Fixed a bug causing the ammo to fall through the belt

Valve Index users are now able to sprint by pressing the joystick down.

Valve Index grabbing mechanics has been reworked, grabbing and releasing should feel more natural

The game should not fade out when entering collision during pause

Keep in mind that we haven't had a chance to start a full rifle rework yet. That's on our to-do list. Don't forget to test Chapter 2 again if you already completed the game since it's now a whole new level instead of a tutorial placeholder.

Cheers!

RedHorizon Team