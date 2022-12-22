 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Trail Playtest update for 22 December 2022

Patch Notes (0.9.152)

Share · View all patches · Build 10191944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

First and foremost, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Thank you for waiting patiently. We've been working intensely since the last update to ensure a better gaming experience. Today we released a new awesome update containing significant changes. Hope you can find the time to test it thoroughly and provide us feedback.

Here are the details of this new update:

  • Completely redesigned the gameplay flow of Chapter 2: Jack’s House
  • Changed the smooth locomotion into a physics-based system, locomotion should feel more natural now
  • Improved spear throwing mechanic to have a more natural feeling
  • Improved overall throwing mechanics to ensure released items don't fly out vertically
  • Increased the difficulty in Chapter 4
  • Rifle’s lever mechanics has been reworked, making it easier to grab and release the rifle
  • Rifle doesn't change hands accidentally anymore
  • Fixed a bug causing the ammo to fall through the belt
  • Valve Index users are now able to sprint by pressing the joystick down.
  • Valve Index grabbing mechanics has been reworked, grabbing and releasing should feel more natural
  • The game should not fade out when entering collision during pause

Keep in mind that we haven't had a chance to start a full rifle rework yet. That's on our to-do list. Don't forget to test Chapter 2 again if you already completed the game since it's now a whole new level instead of a tutorial placeholder.

Cheers!
RedHorizon Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link