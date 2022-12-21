Starsand – The Keymapping Update

Hello survivors!

One last small update for this year, fixing a few things and updating the sought-after controller keymapping. We’ll back for you next year, and we wish you all great holidays and happy new year!

Stay safe!

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

Build 1.0.1

Fixed

Fixed the bug with the Seeder’s Visor not appearing in its position.

The grey water reflection has been improved to a more appealing color.