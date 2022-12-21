Starsand – The Keymapping Update

Hello survivors!
One last small update for this year, fixing a few things and updating the sought-after controller keymapping. We’ll back for you next year, and we wish you all great holidays and happy new year!
Stay safe!
Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions
Build 1.0.1
Fixed
- Fixed the bug with the Seeder’s Visor not appearing in its position.
- The grey water reflection has been improved to a more appealing color.
Updated
- The key mapping for controllers got updated to ensure a smoother way of playing.
