 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starsand update for 21 December 2022

Starsand – The Keymapping Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10191910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors!

One last small update for this year, fixing a few things and updating the sought-after controller keymapping. We’ll back for you next year, and we wish you all great holidays and happy new year!

Stay safe!

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

Build 1.0.1

Fixed
  • Fixed the bug with the Seeder’s Visor not appearing in its position.
  • The grey water reflection has been improved to a more appealing color.
Updated
  • The key mapping for controllers got updated to ensure a smoother way of playing.

Changed files in this update

Starsand Content Depot 1380221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link