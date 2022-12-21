Islanders Content Update!

• Christmas pack is now available.

• Christmas content will be exclusively available only for the duration 23rd December - 18th January

• In-game graphics and audio updated based on the current festivity.

• Users can keep the original content if they wish.

• Game menus have been unified between Console & Steam versions.

• Real-time day/night cycles that modify the lighting and soundscape of all the islands have been added.

• The user can turn on/off this feature on the gameplay settings menu.

• We added new types of islands to all game modes that were previously console-exclusive.

• We added controller support to PC.

• Game mode selection added to the flow.

Quality of Life improvements:

• Centre camera and centre pointer functionalities added

• Centre camera on keyboard using 'H' key

• Centre camera on controller pressing 'Left Stick'

• Centre pointer on controller only by pressing 'Right Stick'

• Cancel Pack selection: users can now cancel the Pack selection to allow them to check their island before deciding which pack they want to unlock

Bug fixing:

• Fixed blocker if buttons were pressed multiple times

• Optimized menu save/load system

• Fixed that while using a gamepad, entering on "New Game" pop-up and exiting immediately, blocked the d-pad input until the user enter another menu

• Fixed Selection Pack Menu: Putting the cursor between text and image caused the button to scale up and down repeatedly

If you experience any bugs or wish to share you thoughts, join the Coatsink community on Discord: https://discord.gg/UFX5e7KPee

Have a wonderful holiday season!