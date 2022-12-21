Content Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10191828 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

14 minesweeper variants have been released for more than 1 month. After 1 month of bug fixes and minor improvements, the first content update has finally arrived. The update (v1.24) features the following new content and bug fixes:

New late-game content with 3 new bonus sets, including 1 new rule and 2 new combinations: (Late game content spoiler) [spoiler]bonus rule set [A], unlocked by perfecting 3 levels of [T]7x7.[/spoiler] (Late game content spoiler) [spoiler]bonus combination [M][N], unlocked by perfecting 3 levels of [M]8x8, 3 levels of [N]8x8, and 10 levels of [+]8x8.[/spoiler] (Late game content spoiler) [spoiler]bonus combination [N][X], unlocked by perfecting 3 levels of [N]8x8, 3 levels of [X]8x8, and 10 levels of [+]8x8.[/spoiler]

2 new achievements for the new content

New settings: FPS cap & options to retain achievements when clearing save file

Bug fixes on achievements

Good luck and have fun! (Although this game does not allow you to use luck)

Alith & Artless