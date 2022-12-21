Oneiro 1.3.1.1

Okay as it turns out, to some people's surprise, the shield wasn't the overpowered thing in 1.3.1.

Turns out to be the Knife Holster. So this update is here to balance that more. I've had to do serious nerfs to this to make it not as powerful, hopefully it's still just as fun to use.

Changelog

Knife Holster has been nerfed. It no longer boosts the chance of you finding knives. It was incredibly overpowered, but I've messed with it a bit. It will now only consume 1 knife when using it. This can actually make using duplicators on Knives worth it, since each knife is worth how ever many Holsters you have. Each follow up knife will now suffer from inaccuracy, as well as a 50% damage reduction. An Ideal Throwing Knife build may want to focus on Luck, as the chance for pots dropping knives is no longer influenced. The description has changed to fit more accurately to the changes.

Headband item is now considered a Rare tier. This results in an increased price at Living Walls among a few other balancing aspects. Headband has been slightly nerfed from 15% down to 10%.

Throwing Knife base damage has been reduced from 45 to 42.

Slightly Adjusted the quantity you get from Throwing Knife drops

Mimics will no longer always drop 2 mimics. Instead, it'll drop 1, and then roll a check on your luck stat; if it succeeds it'll drop 2.

Wall textures have been adjusted so you can't as easily see the seams between vertical walls.

Rewrote the description for a couple items to better reflect their effects.

There's an additional option in the Extra Controls menu to inverse your vertical look direction.

Readjusted how Living Walls determines their stock. They will now make more of an attempt to not sell identical items that other walls sell in the layer.

Thanks everyone,

-Ryan