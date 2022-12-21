Version 1.3.0: Holiday Gifts update

Hello everyone, tomorrow Steam Winter Sale begins, and to celebrate that along with the upcoming holidays, I have a new update: "Holiday Gifts"! Containing some new content and fixes:

New upgrade family: Gifts, with 3 upgrades in total, each of these gives enemies a % chance to spawn a gift pickup when they are destroyed, which boosts your stats if you manage to collect them. Similar powerups in classic shoot'em ups.

Added a (very short, 0.1s) cooldown to blue reflecting enemies, so that if you hit them with rapid multishots, they don't spawn a wall of projectiles back.

Updated health bar, and added health text in menu, to easier see what your numbers are when you have crazy amounts of health.

Updated sound effect when Chaji Bimu is at max bonus charges.

Decorated the main menu, just in time for the Holidays, phew!

This will be my last update for a while (besides bug fixes or similar). I am really glad to see so many players have played my game, and a lot of youtube videos have been made. A huge thank you to all content creators who have played my game! Currently I am well beyond 1000 copies sold, more than 600 players have completed Normal draft mode, and more than 400 have played Endless mode. Not bad!

Happy Holidays everyone!