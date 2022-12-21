 Skip to content

Dashpong update for 21 December 2022

1.2.1 winter update hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game would crash when restarting after playing the new special mode.. oops

Should be good now! Enjoy :)

